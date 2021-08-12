Texas Hospital Staffing Shortage
As hospitals fill with Covid-19 patients, they’re also dealing with a staffing shortage. Many hospitals rely on staffing agencies for nurses, and those staffing agencies have started charging more as hospitals need more nurses. Texas Division of Emergency Management has money available to bring in more traveling nurses, and hopes to get that manpower to areas that need help within the next five days. Texas has funding available from FEMA, but 38 cities have not applied for any.easttexasradio.com
Comments / 0