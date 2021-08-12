Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Hospital Staffing Shortage

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hospitals fill with Covid-19 patients, they’re also dealing with a staffing shortage. Many hospitals rely on staffing agencies for nurses, and those staffing agencies have started charging more as hospitals need more nurses. Texas Division of Emergency Management has money available to bring in more traveling nurses, and hopes to get that manpower to areas that need help within the next five days. Texas has funding available from FEMA, but 38 cities have not applied for any.

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy