Dallas County, TX

New Dallas Masking Order Challenged By Governor

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas County mask mandate is already being challenged by the Governor. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency order requiring masks…in schools, businesses and government buildings. But now Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have filed a petition in the 5th Court of Appeals to strike down his actions. Abbott will argue that his executive order as Governor supercedes Jenkins order. Jenkins had received a temporary restraining order from a civil court concerning Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

easttexasradio.com

