Mix-and-Match Wedding Capsules
Now that people are getting excited about being able to gather and celebrate milestone moments in close proximity once again, brands are introducing fun party, occasion and wedding capsules to support brides, grooms and their many guests. JOOP! offers Classic Wedding, Bohemian Wedding and Party segments to suit the needs of different consumers, whether they are looking for something more traditional, fresh and contemporary or summery and free-spirited.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0