Kern County, CA

The push to vaccinate continues as COVID cases rise

By JaNell Gore, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
355 new infections were reported by Kern Public Health Wednesday which is up from the 210 from Tuesday. Four new deaths were also announced and one new delta variant case, that total number stands at 41.

According to public health, there have been 145 deaths in people ages 18 to 49. In ages 50 to 64, there have been 312 deaths, and for those 65 and older, there have been 874. In all 1,331 Kern County residents have passed from COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began.

Underlying conditions from those who have died included; Hypertension in 545 of the deaths, Diabetes was second with 475 occurrences, Cardiovascular Disease reported in 190 of the cases. Chronic Kidney Disease was 4th with 146 deaths, and 131 people who passed also had obesity linked as an underlying condition.

The push to get more people vaccinated continued Wednesday during a virtual town hall meeting. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond led the meeting with several guest speakers including, Dolores Huerta, who said it takes a community effort to get past the pandemic.

"Not only can we do it but, we have to do it," said Huerta. "We have to think of our children, our families, and our neighbors, the community, and knowing that we all got to come together at this critical moment. And not only to save ourselves but to save everybody else because if we don't get vaccinated then we'll never be set for herd immunity that we need and we still have a long way to go."

Several other speakers joined in the conversation including California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris.

If you're interested in checking out the town hall head to the California Department of Education Facebook page.

