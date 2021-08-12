Police investigating after man reports shooting neighbor in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 36-year-old man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot on Wednesday night in Tacoma.

Police were called at 8:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of South K Street after a man called 911 to report he had shot his neighbor, authorities said.

Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 56-year-old caller was detained.

On Thursday morning, police said the suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree DV assault.

