Monoclonal antibody prevents malaria in small NIH trial

By NIH/National Institute of Allergy, Infectious Diseases
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne dose of a new monoclonal antibody discovered and developed at the National Institutes of Health safely prevented malaria for up to nine months in people who were exposed to the malaria parasite. The small, carefully monitored clinical trial is the first to demonstrate that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria in people. The trial was sponsored and conducted by scientists from the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, and was funded by NIAID. The findings were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

