RVBH opens Lewisport clinic, expands services

RiverValley Behavioral Health held a grand opening for its Lewisport clinic with a back-to-school bash Wednesday. Photo submitted

RiverValley Behavioral Health opened its new clinic in Lewisport on Wednesday with a back-to-school bash to highlight the importance of mental health for children.

The clinic, at 1210 4th St., will expand on services already offered by RVBH at its clinic in Hawesville.

RVBH CEO and Executive Director Dr. Wanda Figueroa said expanding services for its rural counties has been a goal for several years, but for the process of purchasing a facility in Lewisport and expanding services there, the last six months have been instrumental in finding personnel and renovating the building.

The clinic will offer integrated mental and physical health care services, according to Figueroa.

“We have been looking at expanding services in rural areas for the last couple of years,” she said. “The rural areas, there’s such a need for health care services in general, and so the integration of physical health and behavioral health is something that we’re going to be able to offer, so that is very unique.”

Lionel Phelps, RVBH vice president of continuous quality improvement, said the addition of the Lewisport clinic will enable RVBH to offer more “robust services” to the community.

The Hawesville clinic, he said, was only open two days a week due to the limited volume of patients and personnel.

The Lewisport clinic, along with RVBH investing more funds and resources into rural areas in general, according to Figueroa, will give it the opportunity to add more services and personnel, in addition to providing more outreach in the community.

One significant service the new clinic location will offer is group therapy sessions, which, according to Figueroa, are essential, especially for those undergoing substance use treatment and in recovery, which are highly needed in rural communities.

She said there are plans in place to renovate the Hawesville location to make more room for group therapy, as well.

“It is clear from all the needs assessments that mental health and substance use disorder treatment were no. 1 on top of people’s list,” Phelps said. “The services that were being offered in Hancock County were very limited, so I think that many people were maybe going out of the county to receive those services. So our goal was to add more robust services, more days … like a full medical clinic.”

The expansion of services in rural areas as well as integrated health care, according to Figueroa, is a goal for all the counties serviced by RVBH.

“It’s a great asset and resource for the community, and it’s something that we want to expand in each of our counties,” she said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360