Bothwell hospital to restrict visitors
Due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Bothwell Regional Health Center is restricting its hospital visitor policy beginning at 6 a.m. Aug. 12. No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department (ED) or waiting area unless they are accompanying a minor or are needed for patient care. All other visitors will need to remain in their car. Security staff will maintain communication between visitors and patients throughout the patient stay in the ED.www.sedaliademocrat.com
