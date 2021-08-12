Bothwell hospital to restrict visitors

SALYERSVILLE – COVID-19 cases continue to increase exponentially each week, currently, with hospitals reaching capacity in the ICU. The Magoffin County Health Department confirmed for Mortimer Media Group that there were 16 new cases Friday, seven Saturday, four Sunday, six Monday, 15 Tuesday and 10 by press time on Wednesday. Of the 10 on Wednesday, none of the cases were “breakthrough cases,” or cases involving patients who had been vaccinated, and all of the 10 were 60 years old and younger. At press time, three Magoffin Countians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently, there are 69 active cases in Magoffin County and 1,262 total cases since the pandemic began. To date, 26 COVID-related deaths have been reported from Magoffin.