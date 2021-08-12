New face mask policy for Clovis Unified students to remain in place

A mask exemption at Clovis Unified will now require much more than just a parent signature.

Wednesday night, several Clovis Unified parents kept the commentary coming during a district board meeting.

Up until last week the district had said parents could fill out a form that would exempt their child from wearing a mask for physical or mental health reasons.

After criticism from parents pushing for masks and a six-page letter from Valley Children's Hospital CEO Todd Suntrapak about neglecting the severity of the virus, district officials say clarification from the state has led them to require a doctor's signature before students can be exempt from wearing a mask in class.

"About the five and a half percent of parents who had requested exemptions or filed exemption paperwork, we contacted them directly to let them know," says Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified.

If an exemption form is not submitted to the district before the first day of school Monday, students will be expected to mask up until the exemption form is submitted.

"Until you have an exemption that has a medical verification on file with it, then it's not truly an exemption and you would need to comply with the face-covering requirement," Avants said.

For some, the stricter exemptions are welcome news.

"We do have students who are unable to wear them and we know that, but we would like to limit the number of students who just don't want to wear them," sats Kristin Heimerdinger with the Association of Clovis Educators.

Heimerdinger is thrilled to be back in the classroom and hopes masks will help keep it that way.

Some parents in attendance did voice concerns about their ability to find a doctor who would sign an exemption, but the board did make clear the mask will still be required for kids until the exemption is submitted.