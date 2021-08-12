Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, NV

Henderson police investigating shooting, one person injured

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrOth_0bPGQOvF00

Henderson police and fire departments responded to Sunset Road near Stephanie Street in regards to a shooting victim tonight at about 9:35 p.m.

Police say officers found an adult female who appeared to have been shot when they arrived on the scene.

The female was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It is believed the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Boulder Highway.

The shooter has not been located and authorities currently have no further information about the person.

Authorities say this is an active scene and an open investigation. There is no information about a possible suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Ktnv Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy