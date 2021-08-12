Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta; Western Klamath National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...281... 284...285...621...623...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...280...281...284...285. In South Central OR Fire Zones...624...625. In Southwest OR Fire Zones...621...623. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph, except for gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms reaching up to 40 mph. * Thunderstorms: Mainly isolated thunderstorms are expected, but some scattered coverage is possible across the eastern portion of the zone. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Humidity: As low as 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle`s fuel tank. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.