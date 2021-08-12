Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 617 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 617 RED FLAG WARNING ON WEDNESDAY FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 617 HAS EXPIRED * Impacts: For the Haines 6 conditions, very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. For the abundant lightning, Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Haines 6 Affected areas: The Jack Fire and Devils Knob Complex in fire weather zone 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 12 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. * Thunderstorms: Mainly isolated thunderstorms are expected, but some scattered coverage is possible across the eastern portion of the zone. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Abundant Lightning Affected area: In Southwest OR...Fire Weather Zone 617. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.