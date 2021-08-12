Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 617 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 617 RED FLAG WARNING ON WEDNESDAY FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 617 HAS EXPIRED * Impacts: For the Haines 6 conditions, very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally-generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. For the abundant lightning, Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Haines 6 Affected areas: The Jack Fire and Devils Knob Complex in fire weather zone 617. * Weather: Humidity As low as 12 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. * Thunderstorms: Mainly isolated thunderstorms are expected, but some scattered coverage is possible across the eastern portion of the zone. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Abundant Lightning Affected area: In Southwest OR...Fire Weather Zone 617. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

alerts.weather.gov

Johnson County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 07:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Laurens County in central Georgia South central Washington County in east central Georgia Northwestern Johnson County in east central Georgia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 719 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tuckers Crossroad, or 9 miles north of Dublin, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Oconee and Tuckers Crossroad. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Loudoun County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Loudoun Earlier heavy rainfall has brought Catoctin Creek out of its banks. Localized flooding is possible in the affected region The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 615 AM EDT Tuesday. * At 1209 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Clarks Gap Road near Hamilton Station Road Old Wheatland Road at Clover Hill Road Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Gallatin National Forest; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, gusty winds, wind shift with a cold front, and increasing thunderstorm activity will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * TEMPERATURES: Highs 94 to 102. * HUMIDITY: From 9 to 19 percent. * WIND: South to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Storms may produce strong and erratic wind gusts that extend well away from the storms. * COLD FRONT: Late this afternoon and evening frontal passage will bring a shift to northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 45 mph.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 80s to upper 90s. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. Moldan
Yellowstone County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTY At 518 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherd, or 14 miles northeast of Billings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine and Pompeys Pillar. This warning does not include the city of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin, Jones, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 06:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin; Jones; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wilkinson County in central Georgia Southwestern Baldwin County in central Georgia Northeastern Jones County in central Georgia * Until 715 AM EDT. * At 626 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gordon, or 11 miles southeast of Gray, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Gordon, Ivey, Haddock, Blountsville and Browns Crossing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Muskogee; Sequoyah The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma Northeastern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Northwestern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma West Central Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Muskogee... Fort Gibson Vian... Gore Webbers Falls... Braggs Lake Tenkiller State Park... Cookson Pumpkin Center... Cherokee Landing State Park Greenleaf State Park... Box Mc Key Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Trinity FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND DRIER RH VALUES .A large trough digging to our east mid-week is expected to bring gusty northeast to east winds across upper elevations of Trinity, Eastern Del Norte and northeastern Mendocino county, as well as most of Lake county, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Widespread North and Northwest winds will continue on Tuesday afternoon. Winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible along exposed ridges through Wednesday morning. Gusty winds continuing after the shift to NE to E winds are possible Wednesday night as well, although speeds are expected to significantly weaken Wednesday evening except along the fringes of the zone. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesday will likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night at elevations above 2500 ft. Minimum humidities around 10 are likely. Recoveries will continue to be poor Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Trinity Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty Winds, Shifting from North and Northwest Tuesday afternoon to Northeast Tuesday night into Wednesday .An upper level trough passing by on Tuesday will bring enhanced north to northwest afternoon breezes, combined with humidity bottoming out in the teens. As this trough passes by and high pressure builds to our north Tuesday night and Wednesday, winds will veer to the northeast. While valley areas will be mainly protected from these winds, gusty northeast winds will be found across exposed slopes and ridgetops in eastern Del Norte County, western Siskiyou, northeastern Mendocino County, as well as much of Lake County, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. Northeast to East winds will remain elevated Wednesday night into early Thursday morning across the same ridgetop areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 283 above 2500 feet. * WIND...North and Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will pick up again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusts to 30 mph possible along exposed ridges. These winds will veer to the northeast Tuesday night, and remain elevated across ridges, while easing through valleys and lower slopes. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesdaywill likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night over mountain slopes and ridgetops above 2500 ft. Minimum humidities in the low teens on Wednesday. Recoveries will continue to be poor Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Laurens County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laurens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LAURENS COUNTY THROUGH 730 AM EDT At 655 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Rentz, or 7 miles southwest of Dublin...moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Dublin, East Dublin and Harlow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Alabama, including the following areas, Covington and Crenshaw. Portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Okaloosa Coastal and Okaloosa Inland. * Through Tuesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall associated with Fred is possible over Okaloosa county, Florida and Crenshaw and Covington counties, Alabama. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
Del Norte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Klamath National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Portions of Fire Weather Zone 280 in the horn of Western Siskiyou County. This includes the Klamath National Forest. * Wind: Northeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 13 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST/415 PM MDT/ FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 254 PM MST/354 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jeddito, or 7 miles southeast of Keams Canyon, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include White Cone, Jeddito and Navajo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: McKenzie RED FLAG WARNING FOR NORTHWEST AND PARTS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected over McKenzie, Golden Valley and Billings counties through 10 PM MDT. Relative humidities of 10 to 20 percent will continue through the evening hours. In addition, a line of showers is expected to move into this area around 8 PM MDT. Although little or no rain will reach the surface, the showers have produced wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph over eastern Montana. Winds to 35 mph are possible over these counties through 10 PM MDT, along with humidities under 20 percent. Although not likely, a couple lightning strikes are possible. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress. Critical fire weather conditions are possible over southwest and south central North Dakota Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Relative humidity values as low as 10 percent are possible with sustained southerly winds around 20 mph gusting up to 25 mph. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /10 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST AND PARTS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...West 5 mph or less. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Mckenzie county. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST/415 PM MDT/ FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 254 PM MST/354 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jeddito, or 7 miles southeast of Keams Canyon, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include White Cone, Jeddito and Navajo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Greene County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Greene, Morgan, Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Greene; Morgan; Oconee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OCONEE...EAST CENTRAL MORGAN AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 623 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Carey, or near Greensboro, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Greshamville, Carey, Swords and Wrayswood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Hancock A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN BALDWIN AND SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 800 AM EDT At 729 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Scottsboro, or 7 miles southeast of Milledgeville...moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Milledgeville, Devereux, Beulah and Underwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for central and east central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 16:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR APACHE COUNTY At 414 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concho moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Concho and Little Ortega Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tom Green County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 06:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Tom Green County in west central Texas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding of low water crossings and significant street flooding. Also, the Red Arroyo will probably have fast swift flowing water. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Angelo, Goodfellow Air Force Base, O.c. Fisher Reservoir, Lake Nasworthy, Harriet, Wall, Twin Buttes Reservoir and Grape Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Glades County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Target Area: Glades; Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hendry and southwestern Glades Counties through 615 PM EDT At 535 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Labelle, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Labelle, Palmdale, Port La Belle, Ortona and Muse. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

