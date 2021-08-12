Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 04:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures rising into the 90s to near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday. Highs still near 90 Saturday. Hottest temperatures over the Southwest Interior, Cascade foothills, and Cascade Valleys. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties, Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties, Southwest Interior, Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties and Seattle and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nighttime relief on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning will be poor across Eastern Puget Sound, the adjacent Cascade foothills, and the Seattle metro areas away from the water. Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s, and only briefly drop into the mid to upper 60s late overnight.