Heat Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Dunn RED FLAG WARNING FOR NORTHWEST AND PARTS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected over McKenzie, Golden Valley and Billings counties through 10 PM MDT. Relative humidities of 10 to 20 percent will continue through the evening hours. In addition, a line of showers is expected to move into this area around 8 PM MDT. Although little or no rain will reach the surface, the showers have produced wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph over eastern Montana. Winds to 35 mph are possible over these counties through 10 PM MDT, along with humidities under 20 percent. Although not likely, a couple lightning strikes are possible. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress. Critical fire weather conditions are possible over southwest and south central North Dakota Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Relative humidity values as low as 10 percent are possible with sustained southerly winds around 20 mph gusting up to 25 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST AND PARTS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST AND PARTS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.