Clallam County, WA

Heat Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 04:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Coast HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s Thursday. Conditions on the immediate coastline will be significantly cooler. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will cool only to the lower and mid 60s.

