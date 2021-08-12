Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 616 RED FLAG WARNING ON WEDNESDAY FOR HAINES 6 WITH EXISTING FIRE FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 616 HAS EXPIRED * Impacts: Very dry and unstable conditions will support extreme fire behavior. Plume domination is possible with locally- generated erratic and gusty winds. Spotting could be problematic. * Affected areas: Skyline Complex spread across fire weather zone 616. * Weather: Humidity As low as 15 percent with a Haines 6. Gusty and erratic winds are possible near smoke plumes. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Red Flag Warning#Preparedness#Extreme Weather#Umpqua Basin#Weather Gov Medford
Related
Johnson County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 07:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Laurens County in central Georgia South central Washington County in east central Georgia Northwestern Johnson County in east central Georgia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 719 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tuckers Crossroad, or 9 miles north of Dublin, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Oconee and Tuckers Crossroad. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 516 PM HST, radar showed rainfall beginning to trend downward, with rainfall rates over the Kohala Mountains around 1 inch per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kohala Ranch, Kawaihae, Pololu Valley, Halaula, Waimanu Valley, Puako, Hawi, Kamuela, Waipio Valley and Mahukona. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding persists.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Trinity Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty Winds, Shifting from North and Northwest Tuesday afternoon to Northeast Tuesday night into Wednesday .An upper level trough passing by on Tuesday will bring enhanced north to northwest afternoon breezes, combined with humidity bottoming out in the teens. As this trough passes by and high pressure builds to our north Tuesday night and Wednesday, winds will veer to the northeast. While valley areas will be mainly protected from these winds, gusty northeast winds will be found across exposed slopes and ridgetops in eastern Del Norte County, western Siskiyou, northeastern Mendocino County, as well as much of Lake County, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. Northeast to East winds will remain elevated Wednesday night into early Thursday morning across the same ridgetop areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 283 above 2500 feet. * WIND...North and Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will pick up again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusts to 30 mph possible along exposed ridges. These winds will veer to the northeast Tuesday night, and remain elevated across ridges, while easing through valleys and lower slopes. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesdaywill likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night over mountain slopes and ridgetops above 2500 ft. Minimum humidities in the low teens on Wednesday. Recoveries will continue to be poor Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Trinity FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND DRIER RH VALUES .A large trough digging to our east mid-week is expected to bring gusty northeast to east winds across upper elevations of Trinity, Eastern Del Norte and northeastern Mendocino county, as well as most of Lake county, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Widespread North and Northwest winds will continue on Tuesday afternoon. Winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible along exposed ridges through Wednesday morning. Gusty winds continuing after the shift to NE to E winds are possible Wednesday night as well, although speeds are expected to significantly weaken Wednesday evening except along the fringes of the zone. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesday will likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night at elevations above 2500 ft. Minimum humidities around 10 are likely. Recoveries will continue to be poor Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Campbell County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds...will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Johnson. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 651 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Page Springs, or near Sedona, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Page Springs and Red Rock State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 250 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mountainaire, or 8 miles south of Flagstaff, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Intestate-17 are in the path of this storm. Find shelter now. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Yellowstone County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTY At 518 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shepherd, or 14 miles northeast of Billings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine and Pompeys Pillar. This warning does not include the city of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 802 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near the Mohave/Coconino County border 12 miles south of I-40 moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR WESTERN ARCHER...SOUTHWESTERN WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dundee, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dundee, Mankins, Mabelle, Lake Kickapoo, Lake Diversion and northeastern Lake Kemp. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Trinity Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty Winds, Shifting from North and Northwest this afternoon to Northeast tonight into Wednesday .As an upper level trough approaches, NW to N winds will increase this afternoon and evening. This will combine with with low afternoon humidity in the teens and result in critical conditions, especially over exposed upper slopes and ridges over Trinity County northward. Winds are forecast to shift to the northeast tonight and Wednesday, with continued low afternoon humidity and poor overnight recoveries outside of valleys. These winds will ease a bit on Wednesday over the ridges, but will spread into the valleys. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 283. * WIND...North and Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will pick up again this afternoon and evening. Gusts to 30 mph possible along exposed ridges. These winds will veer to the northeast tonight, and remain elevated across ridges. Northerly winds will spread down into the valleys Wednesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens today will be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s tonight over mountain slopes and ridgetops above 2500 ft. Minimum humidities in the low teens on Wednesday. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western half of 279. Showers will remain possible Tuesday night.
Del Norte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Klamath National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Portions of Fire Weather Zone 280 in the horn of Western Siskiyou County. This includes the Klamath National Forest. * Wind: Northeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 13 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin, Jones, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 06:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin; Jones; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wilkinson County in central Georgia Southwestern Baldwin County in central Georgia Northeastern Jones County in central Georgia * Until 715 AM EDT. * At 626 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gordon, or 11 miles southeast of Gray, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Gordon, Ivey, Haddock, Blountsville and Browns Crossing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Muskogee; Sequoyah The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma Northeastern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Northwestern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma West Central Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Muskogee... Fort Gibson Vian... Gore Webbers Falls... Braggs Lake Tenkiller State Park... Cookson Pumpkin Center... Cherokee Landing State Park Greenleaf State Park... Box Mc Key Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Catawba County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Target Area: Catawba STORMS WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CATAWBA COUNTY UNTIL 930 AM EDT At 850 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a tropical showers with torrential rainfall moving north at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Newton, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Lookout Shoals Lake, Startown and Oxford. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
Hot Springs County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Owl Creek Mountains, South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owl Creek Mountains; South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds...will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....285. In North Central WY Fire Zones...282...287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle to upper 90s. Zone 285: High around 90.
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, AND 327 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains and 327 Butte County Area. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
Lincoln County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western half of 279. Showers will remain possible Tuesday night.
Carbon County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 304. * WIND...Southwest winds 10 TO 20 MPH with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity 12 to 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

