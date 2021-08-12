Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Trinity Low Humidity combined with Periods of Gusty Winds, Shifting from North and Northwest Tuesday afternoon to Northeast Tuesday night into Wednesday .An upper level trough passing by on Tuesday will bring enhanced north to northwest afternoon breezes, combined with humidity bottoming out in the teens. As this trough passes by and high pressure builds to our north Tuesday night and Wednesday, winds will veer to the northeast. While valley areas will be mainly protected from these winds, gusty northeast winds will be found across exposed slopes and ridgetops in eastern Del Norte County, western Siskiyou, northeastern Mendocino County, as well as much of Lake County, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. Northeast to East winds will remain elevated Wednesday night into early Thursday morning across the same ridgetop areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 283 above 2500 feet. * WIND...North and Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will pick up again Tuesday afternoon and evening. Gusts to 30 mph possible along exposed ridges. These winds will veer to the northeast Tuesday night, and remain elevated across ridges, while easing through valleys and lower slopes. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesdaywill likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night over mountain slopes and ridgetops above 2500 ft. Minimum humidities in the low teens on Wednesday. Recoveries will continue to be poor Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.