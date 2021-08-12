Cancel
Chelan County, WA

Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet; West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR HOT, DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s and 80s except 90s lowest elevations. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...A dry and very unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.

