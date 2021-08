CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Having once been scheduled to come out in fall 2019, Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s first movie together, was finally released to the public at the end of July. Along with still playing in theaters, the Disney flick is also on Disney+’s Premier Access tier for $29.99, but for those of you who either aren’t subscribed to the Mouse House’s streaming service or don’t want to shell out that kind of money, you’re in luck! You’ll soon have other options for watching Jungle Cruise from the comfort of your own home.