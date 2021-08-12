I know many of you Kerr County locals are wondering why it rained this past weekend, and all I can say is, “You’re welcome.” I know this claim will be taken with a certain amount of skepticism and maybe even accusations of blasphemy, but there’s just no other logical explanation. For all seven of my readers out there, you may recall an article I wrote a few months ago called “Kerr’s Theory of Reverse Prediction.” Basically, it was a scientific explanation of a precept that I hoped to prove into law demonstrating that whatever I expect to happen will produce the complete opposite result. The purpose of this article is an addendum to the previous piece where I intend to prove that my actions will usually produce an unintended consequence.