3 Lessons for Every Entrepreneur from the Olympics

In 2019, 252 mln women were engaged in business, and this number is constantly growing. This inspires millions of women to consider entrepreneurship, seek encouragement from the success of others, and discover new opportunities for personal growth and changing the world for the better. In some countries, a woman in a leadership position is still something new and unfamiliar, but even in the most closed-off countries, the doors are opening for strong female leaders. This is becoming possible thanks to the constant work and drive towards the future exhibited by women all over.