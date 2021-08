City Park has been providing a space for all people in New Orleans to learn, play, exercise, and more for over 170 years through self-generated activities and philanthropic support from the public. During 2020, the pandemic made the importance of communal effort to preserve the park very clear. Friends of City Park is a non-profit organization that understands the importance of preserving natural beauty. The organization's mission is to maintain and increase the value of City Park as a place of recreation for everyone in the city. Thanks to Friends and their sustaining effort, City Park has made many necessary improvements in accessibility, replanting, and refurbishing attractions despite being hit by many storms.