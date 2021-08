The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that routine inspections of the Interstate 55 bridges over the Des Plaines River, near Channahon, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 9.To complete the inspections, daily lane closures will be required, starting with the southbound bridges until approximately Aug. 15, when inspections begin on the northbound bridges. The inspections are expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 19, weather permitting.To minimize the impact to traffic, the southbound closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary. The northbound closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A minimum of one lane in both directions will remain open during inspections.