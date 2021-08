Ryan Preece believes the formula for success and longevity as a race car driver is simple: Take the checkered flag first. “I’ve never been sold on the idea that if you’re out there and you have that one race where you run top 10 it will get you somewhere,” Preece told SPEED SPORT. “I don’t believe in that theory. I believe in the theory of going out and winning, because if you win, things, hopefully, take care of themselves.”