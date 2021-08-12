News briefs
Schools on Fort Hood will re-open their doors Monday and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood wants to remind motorists that school crossing guards will be in place and school speed zones will be in effect in the morning and again when children are released in the afternoon. Remember to slow down in school zones and wherever children are present and, as a reminder, talking on cell phones will driving without a hands-free device is prohibited on the installation.www.forthoodsentinel.com
