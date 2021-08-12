Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hood, TX

Hood runners look to make Ten Miler team

By Blair Dupre, Sentinel Sports/Leisure Editor
forthoodsentinel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Fort Hood held its annual Army Ten Miler qualifier run, Aug. 5, at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Nearly 20 runners came out for a chance to earn a spot on Fort Hood’s team, who will compete in Washington D.C., Oct. 10, for the Army Ten Miler. This year, the race is being held in person and virtually. Capt. Leslie McCampbell, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, who serves as captain of the Fort Hood team, is looking forward to reuniting for the race.

www.forthoodsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Runners#Race#3rd Cavalry Regiment#3rd Sfab#1st Battalion#1st Cavalry Division#Army Ten Miler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy