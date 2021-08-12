Hood runners look to make Ten Miler team

Once again, Fort Hood held its annual Army Ten Miler qualifier run, Aug. 5, at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Nearly 20 runners came out for a chance to earn a spot on Fort Hood’s team, who will compete in Washington D.C., Oct. 10, for the Army Ten Miler. This year, the race is being held in person and virtually. Capt. Leslie McCampbell, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, who serves as captain of the Fort Hood team, is looking forward to reuniting for the race.