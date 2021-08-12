Bronco Youth Center hosts Back to School Bash
The Bronco Youth Center hosted a free Back to School Bash for students in 6th through 12th grade, on Friday, for teens who are registered with Child and Youth Services. The event consisted of crafts (like making hand sanitizer and leis made of candy), free snow cones or ice cream, mental health awareness talks, goodie bag and school supplies giveaways, a video game truck, a basketball tournament, food, games and more entertainment for teens.www.forthoodsentinel.com
