Students support diversity, equity, inclusion ahead of CRT resolution vote

Following the lawsuit settlement of the Marshall School Board concerning flying the rainbow flag, it is important to remind ourselves that diversity and cultural awareness are crucial in the classroom and the school environment. According to Drexel University School of Education the benefits it can have on students are both immediate and long-term. “Teaching diversity exposes students to various cultural and social groups, preparing students to become better citizens in their communities. Not only does creating greater multicultural awareness and inclusion help students with different backgrounds and needs succeed, but it encourages acceptance and helps prepare students to thrive in an exponentially diverse world.”