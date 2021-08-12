Cancel
Students support diversity, equity, inclusion ahead of CRT resolution vote

By Zach Wendling
Daily Nebraskan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the University of Nebraska Board of Regents considers a resolution against critical race theory Friday, Batool Ibrahim will be the only person of color to cast a vote. Elected in March as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Association of Students of the University of Nebraska president and student regent, being the sole person of color is not uncommon from her time at UNL, but she and many other members of the community remain steadfast in their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion no matter the resolution’s outcome.

Comments / 1

