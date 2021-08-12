Cancel
Kendall County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Kendall, La Salle by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. Target Area: Kendall; La Salle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kendall and northern La Salle Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newark to near Earlville to near Ladd. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yorkville, Sheridan, Serena, Newark, Millington, Millbrook, Lisbon, Plattville, Troy Grove, Triumph, Harding, Wedron, Prairie Center and Norway. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 60 and 69. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

