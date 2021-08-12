Giants Observations: Four Homers Power Sweep of D-Backs

Madison Bumgarner got the biggest ovation of the night, but it was his old friends who once again walked away with the win. This one was way tougher than the Giants would have expected, but in the end, it was their 13th win in 15 games against the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. The Giants won 8-7, scoring the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth when first baseman Christian Walker made his second error of the inning.