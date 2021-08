MakersPlace, one of the original NFT marketplaces, announced a $30 million Series A round of venture financing today. The deal was led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Pantera Capital. Significantly, it also includes a range of backers from the venture arm of Coinbase, a crypto-currency exchange and Sony Music Entertainment to a number of individuals who play important roles in the worlds of sports, music and art. The most prominent art names involved in the funding round are Acquavella Galleries, former Sotheby’s CEO Bill Ruprecht, and Sabrina Hahn, who is a director at Pace as well as an investor in NFT...