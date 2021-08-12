Cancel
Worried About Your Lost AirPods? Apple Reveals New Tracking Solution!

By Gerry Palmers
itechpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirPods users could soon locate their lost wireless Bluetooth earbuds with their Apple IDs, aside from the Precision Tracking solution offered by the upcoming iOS 15. With functions akin to AirTags, iOS 15 will utilize Bluetooth technology to locate AirPods when users are close to them but uncertain where it was actually are placed, 9to5Mac posted. This functionality will be available on the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, displaying the earbuds exact location on the map even if it is not connected to an iPhone or an iPad.

