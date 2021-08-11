Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Emma Coburn struggles in Olympics

By Editorial
Crested Butte News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“All of a sudden, my body stopped moving forward”. Expectations were high as Emma Coburn headed into the Olympic Games in Tokyo. She had established herself as one of the top 3,000-meter steeplers in the world racking up a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio as well as a gold and silver medal in the last two track and field world championships, events equal in caliber to the Olympic Games just without the massive pomp and circumstance.

crestedbuttenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Coburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Race#Steeplers#Diamond League#The Crested Butte News#Cb#Olympian#Covid#Elkrun5k Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Rihanna Shades Tokyo Olympics With Funny Response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Photo

Ever since Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for THC, support and encouragement have come from all over. Most recently, Rihanna decided to pop into Richardson’s Instagram comments and take a little shot at the Olympics. For those who remember, Richardson took the gold at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the women’s 100m. After a positive drug test for THC, a banned substance in track and field, Richardson’s Olympic dreams were dashed aside.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: McKayla Maroney says she was forced to compete on a broken foot by abuser Larry Nassar

McKayla Maroney has criticised Team USA and USA Gymnastics following years of abuse by Larry Nassar – the former Team USA doctor now in prison for sexual abuse. “When I was under ‘your care’ in Tokyo competing for Team USA at 15, and my parents weren’t allowed to stay in my hotel or see me in person,” Ms Maroney tweeted at USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Sunday, concerning what took place at the 2011 World Championship in Japan. “When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50 minutes...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

A beauty makeover worthy of an award! Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the Olympic Games in Japan, where she scored two medals, the 24-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her new braided hairstyle. On Sunday, Aug. 8, Simone posted a photo of herself rocking a bright and bold tie-dye bikini, adorably writing, "sweet like candy." However, her new 'do most certainly stole the show as her followers couldn't contain...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Alex Morgan’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Alex Morgan is on a short list of athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions. Back in 2019, the United States women’s national team star was featured in the magazine along with several of her teammates. “It was so awesome. The last two shoots,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy