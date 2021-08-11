Emma Coburn struggles in Olympics
“All of a sudden, my body stopped moving forward”. Expectations were high as Emma Coburn headed into the Olympic Games in Tokyo. She had established herself as one of the top 3,000-meter steeplers in the world racking up a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio as well as a gold and silver medal in the last two track and field world championships, events equal in caliber to the Olympic Games just without the massive pomp and circumstance.crestedbuttenews.com
