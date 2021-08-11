Emma Coburn struggles in Olympics

McKayla Maroney has criticised Team USA and USA Gymnastics following years of abuse by Larry Nassar – the former Team USA doctor now in prison for sexual abuse. “When I was under ‘your care’ in Tokyo competing for Team USA at 15, and my parents weren’t allowed to stay in my hotel or see me in person,” Ms Maroney tweeted at USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Sunday, concerning what took place at the 2011 World Championship in Japan. “When I was all alone, naked, with Larry Nassar on top of me for 50 minutes...