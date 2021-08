The Boeing Company's Starlink crewed vehicle's highly-anticipated second flight test was scrubbed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the United Launch Alliance (ULA) today. The mission was et to take to the skies later today after being delayed from last week due to an accident onboard the International Space Station (ISS) which led to the orbiting space laboratory losing its orientation. NASA posted the update on its blog and described that the reason for the delay as faulty valves on the Starliner, Boeing's crewed spacecraft for the agency's Commercial Crew Program (CCP).