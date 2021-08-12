Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Delivery Hero eyes more investments, lowers margin guidance

By Linda Pasquini
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aD0uB_0bPGJuKq00
The Delivery Hero headquarters are pictured in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is considering notching up its investments beyond the initial plan, as it seeks to ride the first-half momentum to win more market share, the German online food takeaway firm's finance chief said on Thursday.

The Berlin-based group raised its 2021 revenue and gross merchandise volume outlook earlier in the day, but tweaked its forecast for adjusted core operating margin to minus 2%, at the lower end of previous forecast.

Shares in the company were down 3.9% at 0834 GMT.

"The small implied downgrade to consensus EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) today comes at a difficult time," Jefferies said after the earnings report.

The group returned to its home market Germany earlier this year at a time of a furious boom in rapid delivery there that pits it against startups like Gorillas that are attracting lavish backing from venture capital investors. read more

With demand for at-home deliveries surging during the pandemic, Delivery Hero has invested extensively both in food delivery and in the so-called quick commerce, which aims to deliver goods in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

"We are considering to invest a little bit more," Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Thomassin told reporters. He said the those would be investments in core operations while the 550 million euro full-year investment goal for new markets remained unchanged.

The company, which operates in about 50 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, now sees revenues in a range of 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion euros ($7.52-$7.87 billion) for the year compared to earlier expectations of 6.1 billion to 6.6 billion euros.

It more than doubled quarterly revenues to 1.55 billion euros, on continued strong demand for its food and rapid delivery services even as pandemic-related restrictions are eased across its markets.

Chief Executive Officer Niklas Oestberg said, however, it would take time before investments in quick delivery began paying off.

"Quick delivery will be a huge part of Delivery Hero. but the margins in groceries are incredible low," Oestberg told Reuters. "In order to make it economical we need to innovate and improve. It is still a long way to go."

When asked earlier about the 5.09% Deliveroo's (ROO.L) stake it took earlier this month, Oestberg said it made financial and strategic sense, without elaborating further. read more

($1 = 0.8516 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Europe#Delivery Hero#Latin America#Gmt#Ebitda#Deliveroo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Businessverdictfoodservice.com

Delivery Hero agrees to sell Delivery Hero Korea for $687m

German online food delivery service Delivery Hero has signed an agreement with a consortium comprising Affinity Equity Partners, GS Retail and Permira Advisers to divest its Korean unit for an enterprise value of $687m (KRW800bn). The three-party consortium will acquire Delivery Hero Korea in full as part of the deal.
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Frozen Pizza Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Nestle SA, Dr. Oetker, Schwan's, Südzucker Group

The ' Frozen Pizza market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Frozen Pizza derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Frozen Pizza market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Public HealthTire Business

Bridgestone revises 2021 outlook upward as COVID impact softens

TOKYO — Bridgestone Corp. has revised upward its fiscal 2021 sales and operating profit forecast due to strong first-half results and the softening of the COVID-19 impact on global businesses. Based on 24.2% growth in sales and a five-fold increase in operating profit for the six months ended June 30,...
Retailthedallasnews.net

Demand From Retail And Hospitality Industries Is Expected To Boost Sales Growth Of Cash Register Machines Market

Cash Register Machines Industry – Research Report Objectives. The Cash Register Machines Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Cash Register Machines demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Cash Register Machines Market Outlook across the globe. 250 page market research report by Fact.MR,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Fortum's Q2 profit drops in line with forecasts

HELSINKI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum on Tuesday posted a drop in second quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations, hit by weakened profitability at German subsidiary Uniper. The utility said its April-June comparable operating profit fell to 35 million euros ($41 million) from 203 million...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Pandora Raises Guidance as Q2 Sales Zoom 84 Percent

Click here to read the full article. Stimulus, indeed. Pandora is the latest European fashion firm to credit robust U.S. business for second-quarter gains. The Danish jewelry maker said sales in the three-month period zoomed 84 percent versus a year ago and 13 percent versus 2019, prompting it to raise its forecasts.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway It now expects organic revenue growth of 16 to 18 percent for full-year 2021, versus prior guidance of 12 percent, and an EBIT margin of 23 to 24 percent, versus 22 percent previously. While stimulus packages added to the “underlying strong performance”...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Stocksinvesting.com

Should Investors Buy Tata Steel After Its Results?

Investing.com -- Tata Steel Ltd (NS: TISC ) reported its numbers for Q1 FY22 lats week. Net profit came in at Rs 9,768.34 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore in Q1 FY21. Total income for Q1 FY22 was Rs 53,534.04 crore compared to Rs 25,662.43 crore in Q1 FY21.
Businessinvesting.com

Germany's Delivery Hero not considering offer for British rival Deliveroo

(Reuters) -Delivery Hero said on Friday it was not considering making an offer for its British rival Deliveroo, days after the German company acquired a 5.09% stake in the London-listed online food delivery company. Demand for food delivery surged during lockdowns, but that could take a hit as restaurants reopen....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

SOC Telemed Stock Tumbles After Lowering FY21 Revenue Guidance

SOC Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q2 revenue of $24.96 million, +84% Y/Y, but slightly lower than the consensus of $25.18 million. Bookings increased 136% to $6.7 million. Total system-wide consults were 130,214, +49% Y/Y on a pro forma basis. TelePsychiatry volumes recovered to pre-COVID levels faster than expected, and...
StocksAgriculture Online

Keep an eye on your investments, analyst says

Through a world pandemic, collapse in energy markets, and political changes, the stock market has continued to forge higher, providing investors solid returns. The last several years of positive increases have been impressive. The Dow Jones is trading near 35,000 compared with recent lows of near 18,000, after taking a major hit in the spring of 2020 due to uncertainty with COVID-19.
Businessprotocol.com

Robinhood is buying Say Technologies for $140 million

Robinhood is buying Say Technologies, which makes software to make it easier for shareholders to communicate with corporations, in a $140 million deal, the company said Monday. Say, which is based in New York, offers proxy voting services and a platform where companies and their investors can connect. "Everyone should...
BusinessShareCast

Delivery Hero CEO says 'no intention' to buy Deliveroo

Deliveroo shares surged earlier in the week after it emerged that Delivery Hero had taken a 5.09% stake in Deliveroo, snapping up just under 87.4m shares and sparking speculation about a possible takeover. However, Delivery Hero co-founder and chief executive Niklas Oestberg said on Twitter earlier: "Tremendous respect for Will...
Financial Reportspv-magazine.com

Canadian Solar posts solid Q2 results, lowers 2021 shipment guidance

Chinese-Canadian PV module manufacturer Canadian Solar was able to significantly improve revenue and shipments in the second quarter of the year, despite what its CEO, Shawn Qu, defined as challenging market conditions. The company achieved record sales of US$1.43 billion during the period, which is 105% more than it did...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Bottler Coca Cola HBC sees lower margins after H1 profit surges

(Reuters) - Soft drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) on Thursday forecast lower margins in the second half due to higher costs, while reporting a jump in first-half profit as people returned to restaurants, cinemas and other public places after lockdowns. The company, which bottles and sells Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)...
BusinessWFMZ-TV Online

Online sales continue to grow for Giant Company parent

For Ahold Delhaize, the Netherlands-based parent of The Giant Company, the second quarter of 2021 was mostly negative when compared to earlier results. Net sales, however, increased, especially online sales, but operating income declined. The company found nothing of note to report about Giant, specifically, but did point out that...
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

Deliveroo founder plays down takeover talk after Delivery Hero swoop

Will Shu has played down speculation that Deliveroo could be a target for a merger after a larger German rival, Delivery Hero, took a stake in the London-listed company. The Deliveroo founder and chief executive said the 5.1pc stake, revealed in a filing on Monday, was an “endorsement” of its business but not thought to be part of a wider approach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy