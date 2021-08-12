Cancel
“Big Brother 23” Week 5 Recap

By David
Canyon News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—This was the week people, I had been waiting for some chaos to erupt and it is finally starting to erupt on “Big Brother 23.” The drama was a direct result of this pending rivalry between Tiffany and Sarah Beth. Look, I love the gamer in Tiffany, but her ‘hate’ for Sarah Beth is starting to unnerve me a bit. I get that you want Sarah Beth out of the house Tiffany, but the constant smack talk and conspiracy theories doesn’t make you a player as a viewer I want to root for, if anything I’m waiting for your downfall to actually transpire.

