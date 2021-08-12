Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County poll worker training may become mandatory

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gQoN_0bPGIcnd00
The Luzerne County Election Board discussed a proposal to mandate poll worker training during a meeting Wednesday at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre. From left are board members Richard Nardone, Denise Williams, Audrey Serniak and Missy Thomas. Board member Kathryn Roth attended remotely. Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader
Luzerne County’s Election Board is considering mandating training next year for the more than 1,000 people who staff county polling places on election day. Board member Richard Nardone proposed the idea during Wednesday’s meeting at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, saying the county should not allow people to perform that role without adequate education on procedures and responsibilities. Deputy Election Director Eryn Harvey told the board she wholeheartedly supports the concept but is concerned a mandate will worsen a poll worker shortage. “We can’t find people the way it is,” Harvey said, emphasizing that most election day workers voluntarily undergo training. Each of the county’s 186 precincts typically has at least one clerk, a machine operator and three elected workers — a judge of elections and two inspectors (majority and minority). The elected posts are sometimes filled through appointment because nobody runs or those elected are unable to serve, officials have said. Harvey also questioned if the county can mandate training for the elected judges of election and inspectors. Nardone said recruitment also must be addressed, but he does not believe it makes sense to permit untrained workers at the polls. “We won’t solve it today, but it has to be solved,” Nardone said. Harvey said media coverage and advertisements have highlighted the need for poll workers, and she is open to suggestions on how to attract more. Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said she has discovered some other counties mandate training and said properly trained workers are essential to election integrity. Requiring at least one training annually would be reasonable, she said, particularly for judges of election and inspectors with a “huge” role in proper functioning of polling places. Williams said she requested a list of all May primary poll workers and will also seek information on which attended training. That information also should be furnished to the board for all subsequent elections, she said. Harvey noted the bureau provides a wide range of training options to accommodate many schedules and locations. Speaking during public comment, county Councilman Walter Griffith suggested more online video and virtual training options that may be more appealing to those interested in working at the polls.
Drop boxes A board decision on providing mail ballot drop boxes in the November general was delayed until the Aug. 25 meeting because the bureau is still researching options and formulating a written plan requested by the board. The board wants information on larger boxes resembling postal mail boxes that are too heavy and bulky for a person to steal, similar to a ones used in neighboring Lackawanna County. In the May primary, the county had provided three counter-top mail ballot drop boxes at the Pittston Memorial Library and Hazleton and Nanticoke city halls in addition to one previously available at the county’s Penn Place building in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Williams said a decision to switch to the mailbox style would have to be made soon to ensure the boxes could be ordered and arrive in time. She has stressed the boxes would only be placed inside buildings with security cameras. The board also is awaiting a bureau policy on how the mail ballots would be secured and collected, the number of proposed boxes, the cost and where they would be placed.
DA election Board members met in closed-door executive session Wednesday to discuss litigation filed Tuesday against the board over the timing of the county district attorney election. They did not comment on the matter during the public meeting. The court action stems from conflicting interpretations on what must happen now that DA Sam Sanguedolce is filling the seat vacated by prior DA Stefanie Salavantis. An election board majority concluded new state legislation requires the seat to be on the ballot this November, although it has not yet decided if the term should be two or four years. The litigation filed by county council and Sanguedolce argues the race should not be on the ballot until 2023 and that the elected term must be four years. As expected, the county Court of Common Pleas has requested the court case be assigned to an out-of-county judge.
Election investigation At the request of county council, Sanguedolce had agreed to investigate any allegations of potential criminal conduct relating to the May primary. County Assistant Solicitor Michael Butera told the election board he met with one of the detectives involved Wednesday and learned that investigation of one complaint has been completed, with a finding of a clerical error at the state level but no evidence of criminal activity. The detective was unable to discuss other complaints still under investigation, Butera said, commending the DA’s office for examining each issue “very methodically.” Sanguedolce will issue a report when the investigation is completed, Butera said.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Election Day#Penn Place#County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

COUNTY SEEKING POLL WORKERS FOR RECALL ELECTION

San Bernardino County is currently recruiting to staff more than 300 polling places for the upcoming California Gubernatorial Recall Election on September 14. The Registrar of Voters has three programs: volunteer poll workers, county employee poll workers, and student poll workers. Training classes will be required for poll workers and are held throughout the county during normal business hours, evenings, and on weekends. Gary Daigneault has the requirements to be a poll worker…
Union County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Union County residents can apply to be poll workers on Election Day, Earning $200 Stipend

Union County residents seeking an opportunity to help during the 2021 Gubernatorial election cycle still have time to apply to become poll workers this year. All poll workers must attend a paid, mandatory training session as Electronic Poll Books will be used for the first time. Poll workers will earn $200 for the day, starting at 5:15 a.m. through the close of the polls at 8 p.m.
Guilford County, NCrhinotimes.com

Mandatory Masks Are Back For Guilford County

Just when you thought it was safe to take your breaths each day with no mask on, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners made it a law once again for everyone in the county to mask up when inside restaurants, workplaces, businesses, government offices or any other enclosed public place.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland ‘making progress’ on unresolved unemployment claims, labor secretary tells skeptical lawmakers

Maryland’s top official overseeing unemployment insurance promised skeptical lawmakers on Monday that her team is making headway in resolving issues of people who are stuck in the system without payment. “We are making progress, especially considering that now the claim volume is starting to drop,” state Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson told lawmakers during a video briefing. As the ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy