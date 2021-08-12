Zone 5 Recycling Pickup: Commingled

Did you know that any non-recyclable item placed in a recycling bin is considered contamination? A single piece of contamination in a recycling bin can have far-reaching, long-lasting impacts. Recyclables that have been contaminated can no longer be processed, and instead pose a further risk to other recyclables. This can mean that entire bins of valuable recycling can be diverted to the landfill. In Darke County, the solid waste district holds various recycling events for residents to dispose of their hard to recycle items. Even though the district recycles these items on an annual basis, Rumpke CAN NOT accept them in their recycling bins. Items such as televisions, stereos, air conditioners, household chemicals, paint, construction debris, wiring, batteries, plastic home goods and toys, and tires are prohibited in the bin.