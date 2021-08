The school’s website called for prayers for Stephen on its prayer request list late last week, stating that he was “experiencing a health challenge.”. “We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Stephen,” said 760 WJR’s Kevin Dietz, reading a statement from Catholic Central. “He was a bright young man, and a valued member of the school community. At this point we ask for some privacy for the family, our students, our faculty, and our staff while we work to support all of those so intimately impacted by this loss.”