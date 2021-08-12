Cancel
Former A&M guard Wilson signs with Romanian team

myaggienation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Texas A&M women’s basketball guard Aaliyah Wilson signed a contract with Romanian professional team ACS Sepsi-SIC on Tuesday. Wilson as a senior last season helped A&M win the Southeastern Conference regular season title for the first time by averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She was a WNBA Draft first-round pick by Indiana. She missed the first part of the season with an injury, but has appeared in four games. The WNBA season, which broke for the Olympics, will restart Sunday.

