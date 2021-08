Like millions of fellow couchbound Olympics fans, I was filled with a great assortment of feelings last week upon beholding the dancing, prancing real-life fantasy that was Mopsie, a.k.a. Olympian dressage horse Suppenkasper — and now, thanks to the Internet, a.k.a. “Rave Horse.” Expertly steered by five-time Olympian equestrian Steffen Peters in the individual dressage competition, Mopsie’s moves, perfectly synchronized to an objectively thumping high-energy club mix compiled by producer Taylor Kade, galloped across the Internet, spreading delight and confusion (the two main elements of dressage) around the world.