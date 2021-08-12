DMALINK® Adds Nomura To Bolster Its Asia EFX Book

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the EM focused institutional FX ECN clears a further important milestone following recent growth.

The firm today announced that Nomura, having on-boarded DMALINK as a platform, is to provide customised Asian eFX pricing to its buy-side platform participants in New York and London, with Singapore being added in Q1 2022.

The addition of Nomura to the DMALINK ecosystem enables select users to access suitable pricing pools during Asian hours sustainably. The company continues to heavily develop and apply deep analytics in view of improving execution to its clients.

Michael Siwek, Founding Partner and Global Head of Sales at DMALINK, said: "Asian crosses form an ever-growing part in our clients' execution. Participants can transact any trade size through NetLink across CLS and non-CLS pairs. Users can access Nomura specific pricing across various specialised pricing pools, coupled with in-depth reporting to cater to a high level of competitiveness in today's FX landscape."

Ian Daniels, Head of eFX Distribution, EMEA, Nomura, commented: "Nomura is excited to be providing our liquidity to DMALINK. Our footprint in Asia aligns us well to DMALINK, which is primarily focused within the Emerging Markets. We look forward to contributing to DMALINK's Asian eFX business."

Manu Choudhary, CEO at DMALINK, stated: "We are pleased in confirming that Nomura has joined the platform. The addition is driven by buy-side participant demand, achieving our core objective of providing data-driven regional institutional eFX services to existing and future collaborators."

"The growth of the Asia book is in line with our 2021 expansion plans to offer centrally-cleared streaming NDF pricing to our clients.", concluded Ashwind Soonarane, CTO at the data-centric ECN.

About DMALINK

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3. We serve industry leaders, including Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms who have a particular demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

For further information, please visit dmalink.com

