NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobwebs Technologies is proud to announce the appointment of its new VP of Sales NA, Mr. Charlie Stone. As the VP of Sales, Charlie will lead Cobwebs NA sales team to drive and expand Cobwebs business in North America.

"We are excited to have Charlie join Cobwebs to lead our NA sale team and support our business growth in NA," says Udi Levy, CEO of Cobwebs. " Charlie Stone has extensive experience in the OSINT domain both in the government and commercial markets, which will strengthen our market position and drive revenue growth."

Charlie Stone has held leadership roles at Level3, Blackbox, Tellabs, and Authentic8. As Director of Government Sales for Authentic8, Charlie was responsible to develop and execute their strategy to rapidly expand their OSINT SaaS footprint. Prior to joining the civilian workforce, Charlie served in the United States Army for 11 years, including a combat tour as a tank platoon leader in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. Charlie holds a BS in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MS in leadership from Long Island University at C.W. Post.

About Cobwebs:

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click.

Visit us at www.cobwebs.com info@cobwebs.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobwebs-technologies-announces-new-vp-of-sales-charlie-stone-301353255.html

SOURCE Cobwebs Technologies

