Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Generac Holdings Inc. - GNRC

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Generac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2021, Generac issued a recall of certain models of the Company's portable generators, citing reports of seven finger amputations and a finger-crushing incident.

On this news, Generac's stock price fell $31.04 per share, or 7.2%, over three trading sessions, closing at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-generac-holdings-inc---gnrc-301353858.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generac Holdings Inc#Gnrc#Securities Fraud#Investors#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#Gnrc#Company#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Athira Pharma, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or "the Company") (ATHA) - Get Report for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors Of Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (TSLA) - Get Report. Investors who purchased Tesla shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GROUPON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Groupon, Inc. On Behalf Of Groupon Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (GRPN) - Get Report on behalf of Groupon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Groupon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kendall Capital Management Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming September 14, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTC: RCAR) securities between   August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zymergen, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen, Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Katapult investments or...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,985 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Investment In Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06287, is on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road securities (the "Class") between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NortonLifeLock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of NortonLifeLock Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - NLOK

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) - Get Report and Avast is fair to NortonLifeLock shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of QAD Inc. - QADA

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating QAD Inc. ("QADA" or the "Company") ( QADA) relating to its proposed acquisition by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, QADA shareholders will receive $87.50 in cash per share.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ("Elanco" or "the Company") (ELAN) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. ("Select Interior" or the "Company") (SIC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. ("Sun Capital"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash for each share of Select Interior common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $411 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ZY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy