Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

2 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $59,900

Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more details call Bruno at 919.454.3045. Calling all investors!!! to add a great rental property to your portfolio, Super convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and only a few minutes away from Wake Forest University. High gross rental yield (about 14.5%). Professionally managed and very well taken care of, this property definitely is an excellent investment opportunity, so schedule a showing now before its gone!

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bedroom Home#Wake Forest University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy