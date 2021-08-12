2 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $85,000

Well established home that has many more years to be loved by a new family. Hugh back yard and previously had a circle driveway in the front. Room to roam on this property. Grape vines and rustic storage sheds. Close to shopping centers & restaurants. Enjoy the bonus of a woodstove option that sits in a beautiful brick hearth in the den- use to know the chill off on snowy winter days or roast marshmallows & make memories with the family. Hardwoods under main living room and dining room areas. 2 car carport area, workshop for the tools. Low taxes!