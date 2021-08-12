Cancel
Delivery Hero hikes 2021 outlook on strong Q2

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Aug 12 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food firm Delivery Hero raised its 2021 outlook on Thursday, after more than doubling quarterly revenues, as its fast-growing quick commerce service that aims to deliver goods in as little as 10 to 15 minutes gains traction.

It now sees revenues in a range of 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion euros ($7.52-$7.87 billion)for the year compared to earlier expectations of 6.1 billion to 6.6 billion euros.

It also now forecasts a negative margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of minus 2% compared to previously forecast negative 1.5% to 2.0%.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Delivery Hero#Outlook#German#Ebitda
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
