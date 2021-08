Some Apex Legends player chase after Legend skins, some chase after badges, but players would probably be lying if they said they never thought about the coveted Heirloom-tier cosmetics. Heirloom Shards are the hardest to get resource in the game, and unlocking Heirloom items without them requires buying out an entire Collection Event. But what are these cosmetics that are so rare people would be willing to drop three figures in order to get them?