Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Copel Reports Adjusted EBITDA Of R$ 1.4 Billion In The Second Quarter

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$1,433.2 million in 2Q21, up by 47.1% over the R$974.4 million reported in 2Q20. Such growth was mainly due to (i) the sale of 507 GWh of energy produced by TPP Araucária ("UEGA") in 2Q21 (no energy was dispatched in 2Q20); and (ii) higher revenue from the "availability of the power grid (TUSD/TUST)", mainly due to the 12.2% growth of the distributor's grid market, higher yield on transmission assets because of a rise in IPCA in 2Q21 the periodic tariff review applied on transmission contracts. These events were partially offset by higher costs with "electricity purchased for resale", due to the worsening of the water situation in June and the increase in the average difference settlement price - PLD (south) in 2Q21 ( R$233.36 compared to R$75.47 in 2Q20).

The EBITDA including all factors and non-recurring items totaled R$1,514.1 million, down by 12.1% from the R$1,722.7 million reported in 2Q20. This result was mainly due to the positive effect from non-recurring items in 2Q20, especially the decision in favor of Copel Distribuição related to the right to exclude the ICMS from the PIS and COFINS tax base, leading to a recognition of R$809.1 million in the "other operating revenues" line.

The complete release is available at the Company's website: ir.copel.com

Conference Call: August 12, 2021 - THURSDAY

English: 1:00 p.m. - UST Dial in number: +1 (646) 843-6054 Access Code: Copel (Simultaneous translation into English)

Live webcast at ir.copel.com

Contacts: Investor Relations - COPEL Phone: (55 41) 3331-4011 E-mail: ri@copel.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copel-reports-adjusted-ebitda-of-r-1-4-billion-in-the-second-quarter-301353878.html

SOURCE Copel

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ust#Ebitda#Copel Reports Adjusted#Ebitda#Uega#Tusd#Tust#Ipca#Icms#Pis#Cofins#Company#Ir Copel Com Contacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

PowerBand Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues of $4.7M in Q2 2021, an increase of 63% from Q1 2021 revenues of $2.9M. Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced by 48% in Q2 2021 relative to Q1 2021. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX'or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is announcing that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All numbers are in Canadian dollars, except otherwise noted.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$424.80 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce $424.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.51 million to $426.08 million. Plantronics posted sales of $410.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Agilent Technologies Q3 Revenues Rise 26 Percent

NEW YORK – Agilent Technologies reported after the close of the market on Tuesday that its third quarter revenues rose 26 percent year over year. The firm said its core revenues, which excludes the impact of currency and acquisitions and divestitures in the past 12 months, rose 21 percent in Q3.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Posts Strong Quarter: Revenue Jumps 17.7% To $210M Beating Estimates, Positive Adjusted EBITDA, Reaffirms Guidance

Multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced its second-quarter financial results on Friday with revenue of $210.0 million beating Seeking Alpha estimates of $195.29 million. The revenue grew 17.7% from the previous quarter, and 122.8% year-over-year. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights. Gross profit excluding fair value markup for...
Financial ReportsTheme Park Insider

SeaWorld Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings

August 5, 2021, 12:31 PM · SeaWorld today reported strong gains in revenue, income, and earnings in the second quarter of 2021, even when compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. The company reported attendance of 5.8 million guests in during the three months ending June 30,...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Sempra Reports Second Quarter Earnings That Beat Estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stratasys reports global-wide growth in second quarter

Stratasys is benefiting from the 3-D printing industry's shift from prototyping to mass production as the company reported a 25% increase in second-quarter revenue that came from all its regions. The maker of 3-D printers and provider of services, headquartered in Eden Prairie and Israel, posted second-quarter revenue of $147...

Comments / 0

Community Policy