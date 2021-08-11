Cheese Blintz

These healthy zucchini muffins are fluffy, moist, and warmly spiced with cinnamon. Easy and delicious, they're the perfect breakfast or snack!. I hope you’re still bringing home tons of zucchini from your garden, the farmers market, or the store, because these zucchini muffins are just too good to miss! They’re moist, puffy, and full of warm flavor from nutmeg and cinnamon. All that, and they’re good for you, too! I make these healthy zucchini muffins with whole wheat flour, olive oil instead of melted butter, and (of course) lots of zucchini. Serve one with a cup of coffee or tea, and you’ll have the perfect breakfast or snack.
