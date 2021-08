According to Shams Charania, NBA veteran Andre Iguodala has narrowed down his choice of next destination to Brooklyn, Golden State, and Los Angeles. At 37 years old with three NBA titles under his belt, Andre Iguodala can afford to be picky in free agency. With their eyes on other prized free agents, the Miami Heat did not pick up their team option on the 2015 Finals MVP, sending Iguodala into unrestricted free agency. His best basketball is probably behind him at this stage, but he’ll make a valuable contributor to any contenders.