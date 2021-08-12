Cancel
It’s important to teach children truth about our history

Grand Island Independent
 5 days ago

Critical race theory is a legal treatise that might be used in a law school at the post-graduate level. K-12 students could make little sense of it. But some politicians, including our current governor and some aspirants to that office, have used the phrase to demand that our shameful history of slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, and current racism be ignored or painted over in K-12 and even university history classes. And most frightening, their demagoguery has some school boards and university regents willing to listen to their redecorating of our history.

